North Not Neglected Under Tinubu, Presidency Counters Kwankwaso

The presidency has refuted allegations by the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, that the North has been neglected under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

It said that several critical projects and programmes were currently underway in the region.

“The claim that Northern Nigeria has been left behind is incorrect. The Tinubu administration has initiated and continued several landmark projects in the North, covering roads, agriculture, healthcare, and energy,” Dare said.

The presidential aide also outlined major infrastructure, health, energy, and agricultural projects being implemented across Northern states to buttress the government’s commitment.

He listed some ongoing projects like the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Expressway, the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway, and the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Gas Pipeline, among others.

Dare highlighted a $158.15 million agriculture value chain programme across nine northern states and the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in Bauchi and Gombe.

Other interventions, according to the statement, include the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, which aims to restore one million hectares of degraded land.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Govt Neglects The North, Develops Southern Nigeria, Says Kwankwaso

The presidential aide highlighted facilities such as Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria; University of Jos Teaching Hospital, and the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, among others, as beneficiaries of expansions and new investments.

He also noted the revitalisation of about 1,000 primary health centres in the North.

SENATOR KWANKWOSO. YOU ARE WRONG. NORTH NOT NEGLECTED.

PRESIDENT TINUBU HAS THE NORTH COVERED

NORTHERN NIGERIA NOT LEFT BEHIND.

SOME SAMPLERS/ EVIDENCE Advertisement SOME Federal Government Projects across Northern Nigeria Under President Tinubu’s Administration For starters : Under… pic.twitter.com/5jP02ZvTWy — Sunday Dare,CON (@SundayDareSD) July 25, 2025

Dare further noted that major road projects included the Kano–Kongolam Road, Kaduna–Jos Road, the Kano–Maiduguri Dual Carriageway, and the rehabilitation of key corridors in Borno and Adamawa states.

He stressed some energy projects embarked on by the administration, pointing to the ongoing 614 km Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Gas Pipeline, the Gwagwalada Power Plant, and planned solar projects in Kaduna.

Rail projects include the Kaduna–Kano Rail Line, the Kano–Maradi Rail Line, and the Abuja Metro rehabilitation.

“Northern Nigeria is not left behind. From road networks to gas pipelines, agriculture, health, and rail, this administration has the North well covered,” he said.

The presidency’s reply came a day after Kwankwaso warned that national resources were increasingly tilted towards the southern region, resulting in deepening poverty and insecurity across the North.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ dialogue on the 2025 constitutional amendment in Kano on Thursday, he lamented the deplorable condition of federal roads in the northern states, recounting how a cancelled flight forced him to travel by road from Abuja to Kano via Kaduna—a journey he described as “hell” due to the bad state of the road.