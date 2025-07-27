TIMELINE: How Nigeria’s Super Falcons Won 10th WAFCON Title

The Super Falcons defeated hosts Morocco 2-3 on Saturday, staging a spirited fight back to win the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for a record-extending 10th time.

Morocco raced into a 2-0 lead in the first 45 minutes, stunning the Nigerians at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

But the Super Falcons flipped the script upon resumption of the second half, scoring thrice to win 3-2 and silence the once-buzzing home crowd.

The defeat left a bitter aftertaste for the Moroccans, who now have an unenviable record of losing back-to-back finals on home soil.

For Nigeria, however, the victory meant a completion of their “Mission X,” launched for the nation’s quest for a 10th crown.

The Super Falcons played six matches en route to winning the competition, drawing just once.

Nigeria’s Road To 10th WAFCON Trophy In Morocco

Below is a timeline of the coach Justin Madugu-led side’s adventurous ride to the trophy:

Nigeria vs Tunisia [3-0] — Oshoala Stars In Opening Win

To kick-start their campaign, Nigeria defeated Tunisia 3-0 in a Group B encounter, courtesy of goals from Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide, and Chinwendu Ihezuo.

Botswana vs Nigeria [0-1] — Ihezuo Breaks Mares’ Hearts

After that emphatic win over the Carthage Eagles, the 2018 WAFCON champions faced Botswana, needing three points to reach the competition’s knockout stage.

But the Mares, the lowest-ranked side in the tournament, put up a resistance against the Nigerians. It took an 89th-minute close-range strike from Ihezuo to break the Southern Africans.

Nigeria vs Algeria [0-0] — Spoils Shared With Les Vertes

Already-qualified Nigeria went into the last game of Group B with a much-changed lineup. Madugu brought in fresh legs and rested the big names for that match.

Algeria put up a defensive masterclass to hold the Nigerians to a scoreless match at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

Nigeria Vs Zambia [5-0] — Copper Queens Sink In Quarter-Final

Having ended as the winners of Group B, the Super Falcons faced Zambia in the quarter-final. The Copper Queens finished seven points in Group A and were expected to pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s title ambitions.

However, Nigeria blew away the Copper Queens 5-0 with goals from Osinachi Ohale, Esther Okoronkwo, Ihezuo, Oluwatosin Demehin, and Florence Ijamilusi.

Nigeria Vs South Africa [2-1] —Super Falcons Edge Banyana Banyana

That victory set the West Africans on a semi-final date with then-defending champions and rivals South Africa. The clash led up to expectations. Nigeria took the lead through Ajibade just on the stroke of halftime. But the Banyana Banyana clawed back through Linda Motlhalo in the 60th minute.

Nigeria had the last laugh, though, as Michelle Alozie’s cross beat all players and rested in the South African nest in the 94th minute.

Morocco vs Nigeria [2-3] — Record WAFCON Winners Stage Heroic Comeback

For their dodged showing, the Super Falcons faced home country Morocco in the 2024 WAFCON final. Chasing their first title after losing last time out against South Africa, the Atlas Lionesses were aiming for history against a dominant Nigerian side.

The North Africans shocked bookies, running into a 2-0 lead in the first 25 minutes. Ghizlane Chebbak struck sweetly just 12 minutes into the game. Sanaa Mssoudy compounded Nigeria’s misery 12 minutes later by scoring the second goal of the day.

Things remained like that for the first half. Nigeria appeared destined for a defeat until a penalty lifeline was dispatched by Okoronkwo in the 64th minute. The AFC Toronto star turned provider in the 71st minute as Ijamilusi levelled things up.

With two minutes before time, Nigeria completed the comeback as Jennifer Echigini fired the Super Falcons to the lead after latching onto Okoronkwo’s free kick.

Nigeria Reaffirm Superiority

That goal handed Nigeria the title, meaning the Super Falcons are now 10-time winners of the championship. They have only failed to win in three editions—2008, 2012,and 2020.

The win was Nigeria’s 10th in 10 finals, extending their superiority in the continent’s women’s game.