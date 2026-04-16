FG, Morocco Sign Revised BASA To Boost Tourism, Flights

Nigeria has signed a revised Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with Morocco to strengthen tourism ties and boost flight operations between both countries.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on behalf of Nigeria, during the Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) in Marrakech, describing it as a major step toward strengthening bilateral air transport relations.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Tunde Moshood, on Wednesday, said the agreement is expected to expand connectivity, create opportunities for airlines, and deepen commercial and economic relations between Nigeria and Morocco.

The statement noted that the agreement introduces a modern framework to enhance air travel between the two countries.

“On the second day of the Conference, the Honourable Minister signed a Revised Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with the Kingdom of Morocco,” the statement read in part.

“It establishes a modern and forward-looking framework that enhances connectivity, deepens commercial cooperation, and expands operational opportunities for airlines, airports, and regulatory institutions.”

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The government added that the deal aligns with broader continental aviation goals while supporting safety, security, and environmental sustainability, as well as boosting trade, tourism, investment flows, and people-to-people exchanges.