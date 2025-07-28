×

Coalition: Information Shows Obi May Return To PDP, Seek Presidential Ticket — Ali Modu Sheriff

While Obi has indicated his interest to contest the 2027 polls under the ADC, there are reports that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would likely be favoured for the ticket.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated July 28, 2025
FILE: Former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff.

 

Former Borno State governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, has hinted at the possibility of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi recently joined some leading opposition politicians to form a coalition on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), whose aim is to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 polls.

While Obi has indicated his interest in contesting the 2027 polls through the coalition, there are speculations that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would also contest for the ticket on the platform of the party.

 

Peter Obi on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme on July 6, 2025

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Sheriff said information at his disposal indicated that Obi would likely clinch the PDP presidential ticket.

The former governor said, “Atiku has been the vice president of Nigeria. So for him, (it is) president or nothing. Peter Obi ran under the Labour Party. His ambition is to become President.

“Information available to me is that any moment from now, Obi would go back to the PDP and run as a presidential candidate under the PDP.

“So that leaves Vice President Atiku and (Rotimi) Amaechi. So tell me, which states do they control?”

