Coalition: Information Shows Obi May Return To PDP, Seek Presidential Ticket — Ali Modu Sheriff

Former Borno State governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, has hinted at the possibility of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi recently joined some leading opposition politicians to form a coalition on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), whose aim is to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 polls.

While Obi has indicated his interest in contesting the 2027 polls through the coalition, there are speculations that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would also contest for the ticket on the platform of the party.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Sheriff said information at his disposal indicated that Obi would likely clinch the PDP presidential ticket.

The former governor said, “Atiku has been the vice president of Nigeria. So for him, (it is) president or nothing. Peter Obi ran under the Labour Party. His ambition is to become President.

“Information available to me is that any moment from now, Obi would go back to the PDP and run as a presidential candidate under the PDP.

“So that leaves Vice President Atiku and (Rotimi) Amaechi. So tell me, which states do they control?”