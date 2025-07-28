Tinubu Feeding Nigerians With Wrong Economic Statistics, Peter Obi Alleges

The Labour Party’s presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has accused President Bola Tinubu of allegedly presenting inaccurate statistics to hide the true state of the country’s economic situation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Obi said Tinubu once ridiculed his emphasis on data when discussing governance.

READ ALSO: Tinubu A Listening President, Policies Reviving Private Sector — Dangote

“In November 2022, while campaigning in Delta State, the then APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, now the President, berated the other Presidential Candidate (Peter Obi), he was ashamed to call his name, saying “Na statistics we go chop all I want is to put food on the table of Nigerians”.

“Now, 2 years into his 4-year tenure, Nigeria is classified as one of the hungriest nations in the world, with millions of Nigerians not knowing where their next meal will come from.

“President Tinubu is now overfeeding Nigerians with wrong Statistics from wrong unemployment figures, wrong inflation figures, and now GDP rebasing, all to put a positive spin on our deteriorating economic and household conditions. Governance is not rocket science, it’s not a gamble, like I have always reiterated, it requires sincerity of purpose, character, competence, capacity and compassion.”

Obi’s comment comes a few hours after Aliko Dangote hailed Tinubu for his economic reform policies, which he said were restoring investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.