Ghana Protests: FG Calls For Calm, Faults ‘Blanket’ Generalisation Of Nigerians

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has called for calm over the protests by some Ghanaians alleging that Nigerians are behind the crimes in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, NiDCOM Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, faulted what she described as the “blanket” generalisation of Nigerians in Ghana as criminals.

“Nigerians are not criminals. They are good ambassadors wherever they find themselves while those bad ones should be fished out to face necessary sanctions,” the NiDCOM boss was quoted as saying in a statement by the agency’s Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

“Ghana and Nigeria are like siamese twins. They are brothers and in the spirit of ECOWAS and regional integration should continue to live in peace like brothers.”

A viral video showed some Ghanaians protesting and calling on their authorities to expel Nigerians from the country over claims that their behaviour was not in line with Ghanaian norms.

However, Dabiri-Erewa has called on Nigerians in Ghana not to be provoked by the action or resort to violence. She assured them that the country’s authorities are handling the issue.

While advising against inciting words on both sides, she said such comments can escalate matters.

She asked Nigerians to disregard videos circulating that Nigerians’ shops and properties are being destroyed by Ghanaians.

“There is no evidence to that and we must at all cost try to prevent any reprisal attacks,” the NiDCOM chief said.

Senate Condemns Protests

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organizations, Aniekan Bassey, has condemned the recent protest in Ghana targeting Nigerians, describing it as “deeply disturbing and contrary to the spirit of African brotherhood.”

Senator Bassey, a member of the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament, in a statement on Tuesday, called on both Nigeria and Ghana to maintain the long-standing bond of friendship, mutual respect, and regional cooperation that binds the two nations.

“We must keep the flame of brotherhood alive. Nigeria and Ghana, as key members of ECOWAS, should be at the forefront of promoting peace, unity, and regional integration as enshrined in the ECOWAS charter,” the lawmaker said.

He said, “We stand with every law-abiding Nigerian in Ghana and urge calm as the appropriate diplomatic channels are being effectively explored”.