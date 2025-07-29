‘President Tinubu Not Doing Well’ — Moniedafe

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Chairman (North) aspirant, Sunny Moniedafe, has passed a vote of no confidence in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He expressed serious concern over the state of the party’s internal politics, suggesting that the ruling party may be heading for collapse.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday, Dr Moniedafe commented on the recent demands by former members of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), who called on President Tinubu to ensure that the vice-presidential seat remained within their bloc ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I don’t blame them,” he said. “They have a point. Everyone wants to protect their interest.”

Dr Moniedafe further spilt the beans on his assessment of President Tinubu’s leadership.

“I think we are heading for the rocks,” he said. “And I’m sorry to say this – President Tinubu is not doing well.”

He criticised the continued relevance of the founding party blocs – ANPP, CPC, and ACN- within APC’s internal structure.

“We should have outgrown those things by now,” he stated, lamenting how divisions within the party had become entrenched.

“When CPC came up with their own bloc, I made calls pleading to show the president that the ACN exists.”

Moniedafe added that party stakeholders should be actively defending the administration’s policies, but many remained either silent or uninformed.

“They do not even know what to talk about,” he said, noting that the party lacked internal structure and accountability.

He noted that the President should have convened a forum of elders to serve as the conscience of the party.

“Currently, people are still lucky to be there,” he said. “But Tinubu didn’t call us because he knows we won’t support some of his actions.”

He also questioned the President’s early push for a second term.

“I have never heard, seen or read about someone looking for a second term from the first day he was sworn in,” he said.

Moniedafe expressed disbelief over policy decisions such as the removal of fuel subsidies and criticised the language used by Tinubu during the selection of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“Even if Tinubu has the right to pick who will become his vice, you don’t say it like that,” he remarked. “There is a crisis in the party.”

He further criticised reactions to the political turmoil in Rivers State.

“No elected president has the right to remove an elected governor,” he said. “There is fire on the mountain.”

Dr Moniedafe added that he was “tired of keeping quiet” and hinted at a possible exit from the party if things do not change.

“Don’t be shocked hearing from me,” he warned.

Although he expressed dissatisfaction with the recent APC chairman’s appointment, he concluded by wishing him the best.

Recall that Moniedafe, who participated in the APC’s national convention on March 26, 2022, had filed a lawsuit against the party, where he stated that he purchased the nomination form for the Deputy National Chairman (North) position at the cost of N10 million.

He alleged that during the convention, the party’s leadership, under late President Muhammadu Buhari, urged aspirants to step down, as the position of Deputy National Chairman had been agreed upon to go to someone from Borno State in the North-East geopolitical zone.

The late Buhari reportedly issued a directive for the refund of the N10 million paid by aspirants for the nomination form.

He, however, stated in the lawsuit that “Disappointingly, the leadership of the defendant (APC) reneged on its promise and blatantly refused, failed, and neglected to refund the said N10 million from March 2022 to the time of filing this case, despite repeated demands by me.”

He added that several letters were sent to key APC officials and leaders, including the late Buhari, former Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President Bola Tinubu, and former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Other recipients included Vice President Kashim Shettima, former APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and Femi Gbajabiamila, who was Speaker of the House of Representatives at the time.

The letters, which included reminders about the refund, failed to produce the desired outcome.

As of the time of filing this report, it is not clear whether Moniedafe had been refunded the N10 million or not.