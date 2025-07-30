FG Praises Dangote Refinery’s Engineering Excellence, Human Capital Development

The Federal Government has commended the Dangote Petroleum Refinery for its outstanding engineering achievements and its significant investment in developing young Nigerian talent.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, lauded the refinery for its dual focus on world-class infrastructure and exceptional investment in human capital during an official visit to the state-of-the-art facility in Lagos.

Speaking during a tour of the refinery, the Minister expressed admiration not only for the vast scale of the physical infrastructure, describing it as “bricks, mortar, and pipelines of extraordinary ambition”, but also for the calibre of talent operating it.

“We are not just appreciating the scale of the infrastructure: the bricks, mortar, and pipelines,” the Minister said. “We are equally impressed by the investment in human capital. It is deeply inspiring to see young Nigerians, many of whom have never left the country, operating world-class equipment with remarkable skill and professionalism.”

The Minister, a senior university lecturer, highlighted the significance of such a development in the context of national capacity-building. “As a lecturer myself, I take great pride in witnessing their excellence in engineering. It is nothing short of exceptional,” he added.

She also praised Aliko Dangote for his continued commitment to industrial transformation in Nigeria.

“Listening to Alhaji Dangote speak about this project is always a source of inspiration. This is not just a refinery—it is a bold statement of what is possible. This is Lagos, Nigeria, and there is truly nowhere else in the world with a facility of this kind at this scale.”

Vice President, Oil & Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Edwin Devakumar, highlighted the world-class capabilities of the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dangote Petroleum Refinery, during a presentation to the Minister.

According to Devakumar, the refinery produces Euro-V quality petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and polypropylene, meeting 100% of Nigeria’s domestic demand for refined petroleum products, with surplus available for export. He emphasised that the refinery incorporates the latest technologies to ensure environmental compliance while delivering clean, globally competitive fuels.

He noted that the refinery includes a fully self-sufficient marine terminal for crude oil offtake and product loading, as well as an integrated steam and power generation system with a 435MW capacity—enough to supply the entire electricity demand of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, which covers Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara, and Ekiti.

“We are one of the very few companies in the world to have executed both a petroleum refinery and a petrochemical complex directly as an EPC contractor,” he said. “We sent engineers for overseas training and employed around 60,000 skilled Nigerians during construction, offering them valuable experience in various aspects of construction, testing, and commissioning.”

Devakumar added that many of the Nigerian engineers, technicians, and others trained by the company are now working as expatriates not just across Africa, but as far afield as the United Arab Emirates, contributing to Nigeria’s foreign remittance inflow.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Limited have been widely commended for their commitment to hiring and nurturing Nigerian engineers.

Most recently, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), led by its Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe praised the company for its efforts in developing young engineering talent. Similarly, the League of Engineering Bodies in Nigeria, including the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE), the Association of Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN), and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), expressed admiration during a visit to the facilities. The delegation lauded the active engagement of Nigerian engineers in the construction, commissioning, and operation of the plants.