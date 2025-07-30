Katsina LG Promises Quality Education, Awards Scholarships To 96 Students

The Chairman of Katsina Local Government Council, Isah Miqdad, has pledged to provide quality, sound, and affordable education to the constituents, assuring to solve about 70 percent of the lingering problems facing the primary education sector in the area.

According to him, huge plans are underway to fix the challenges rocking the primary school education sector, as his administration, he said, was already working towards supporting and encouraging the primary school children to go to school and concentrate on their studies.

Miqdad recalled that the problem has been in existence for quite some time, hence, it requires more time to be fixed.

The Chairman disclosed this on Tuesday when he awarded full scholarships to 96 students for studies at the Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management (KSITM), restating his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment through education.

He encouraged the recipients of the scholarships to embrace the opportunity with focus and determination, stating that the support of parents and guardians remains crucial in their academic journey.

“We deemed it necessary to come to the aid of parents who don’t have the opportunity to sponsor their children to pursue their studies to pursue their dreams and aspirations to become meaningful citizens in their society. This, we believe, will transform their lives.

“In this first batch, 96 students are benefiting from the scholarship. They are going to study 15 courses being offered by the institution. The students should be committed and punctual because we have invested millions of Naira in the project.

“We are appealing to our constituents to be patient with the government, we truly mean well to them, and they will be able to see the transformational changes that we will bring in the area of education because we believe investment in education is the most critical one one can ever have. That’s why Katsina LG is not left behind,” Miqdad stated.

On his part, the Katsina State Commissioner for Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, Alhaji Muhammad Isah, represented by the Director of Finance and Administration of the ministry, Dikko Bala, commended the initiative as a model for impactful governance.

“This scholarship will transform lives and uplift the wider community,” Bala believed.

The scholarship launch took place at the KSITM auditorium, alongside the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the council and the institute.