Killer Of Kwara Final-Year Student Sentenced To Death By Hanging

The Kwara State High court Ilorin has sentenced Abdulrahman Bello to death by hanging for killing Hafsoh Lawal, a final year student of the College of Education, Ilorin.

‎Delivering her judgement on Thursday, Justice Hannah Ajayi, however, set free four other defendants and cleared them of any wrongdoings.

‎Charged with five count, the judge started by exonerating the four out of the five defendants namely Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Jamiu Uthman, Suleiman Muyideen and Abdulrahman Jamiu of any complicity and therefore set them free of taking part in the death of the victim Hafsoh Lawal.

Delivering judgment on the main culprit, Abdulrahman Bello, Justice Hannah Ahayi described the killing of Hafsoh as cruel, wicked, and an extreme display of human wickedness.

‎She said all evidence proved that Hafsoh was killed in order to be used for money ritual and trading in human spare parts.

‎His confession of love and plan to marry her, the judge noted, are all concocted lies to lure her to his residence in order to kill her.

‎She therefore sentenced Abdulrahman Bello to death by hanging while setting free the other four suspects not guilty.

‎The offence was said to have been committed on February 10, 2025, at Olunlade area Ilorin. The victim was said to have been invited by her boyfriend Abdulrahman Bello, who killed and dismembered her body in his room after having sex with her.

‎Upon being arrested and interrogated, the palm of the deceased and, a bottle filled with blood and personal belongings of the dead were found Bello’s room. Also found in his room was a cutlass used in dismembering the deceased’s body.

‎Other parts of her decomposed body were later found at a nearby dumpsite in Ilorin.