Tinubu Appoints Omotenioye Majekodunmi As NCCC DG

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the new Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

Majekodunmi succeeds Nkiruka Madueke, the pioneer head of the agency, appointed by the President in June 2024.

Her appointment was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga.

“Majekodunmi is a climate finance expert and environmental lawyer with over 17 years of experience, and has worked extensively with global and national institutions on renewable energy, carbon markets, and climate governance,” Onanuga said.

“She previously served as the NCCC’s Financial Adviser and has played a key role in shaping Nigeria’s climate policies and international engagements,” he added.

Onanuga said President Tinubu thanked Madueke for her dedicated service and strong foundation for the council’s continued growth.

“Majekodunmi’s appointment reaffirms the Tinubu administration’s commitment to tackling climate change as both an environmental necessity and a driver of sustainable economic growth, national security, and social inclusion,” the statement read.

