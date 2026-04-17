2027 Polls: Nigerians Are Waiting To Vote Tinubu Out — Amaechi

Former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has said many Nigerians are eager to vote President Bola Tinubu out of office in the 2027 general elections.

Amaechi, who spoke in an interview on Friday while appearing on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, cited worsening economic conditions and rising hardship across the country.

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He painted a bleak picture of the current state of the economy, saying, “Everybody is suffering, everybody is looking for food to eat. People can’t buy fuel, can’t travel. The airlines are threatening to increase the cost of transportation; everything is skyrocketing.

“For Christ’s sake, President Tinubu does not have the right to speak, he doesn’t. He promised power and said if he doesn’t give power, they should not vote for him. Nigerians are waiting to vote him out.”

READ ALSO: Opposition Won’t Scare Me, I Won’t Run From Nigeria’s Challenges – Tinubu

The former transport minister also criticised the role of ethnicity and religion in Nigeria’s political choices, arguing that such considerations contributed to the current situation.

“I have said to Nigerians, leave ethnicity and religion alone, that is what got us here. Those who helped President Tinubu to become president were pursuing a religious agenda. Today, they have discovered that the market does not know Christians or Muslims; the market understands just one language, naira and kobo,” he said.

Amaechi further alleged interference in democratic institutions, alleged that the government was attempting to weaken opposition parties ahead of the next election.

“Whether free, fair or not free, if we (ADC) are on the ballot, President Bola Tinubu will lose the election. The problem is he does not want a strong candidate on the ballot.

“If Tinubu is confident he would win in 2027, tell him to tell Nuhu Ribadu to leave the judiciary and INEC alone. If he thinks he is capable of winning the election, they should allow INEC and the judiciary to operate independently,” he stated.

The former governor questioned the administration’s handling of the economy and security, asking: “How can he win with such an economy, with such insecurity?”

On his political future, he expressed confidence in his leadership ability, stating that he understands Nigeria’s problems and can “solve them.”

The former minister added that he would support Atiku Abubakar if he eventually emerges as the presidential candidate of the ADC.

‘I Won’t Run Away’

Amaechi’s comment about Tinubu came hours after the President dismissed opposition criticism, describing critics as “noise-makers” and insisting he remains focused on governance.

Tinubu, who spoke to Renewed Hope ambassadors on Thursday in Abuja, said he would not be distracted from addressing Nigeria’s challenges and reaffirmed his commitment to democratic principles, including respect for the judiciary and the rule of law.

“They want to scare me off? It is a lie. I have been through this path before. One thing that you need from me is a promise: I won’t run away from the affairs of the nation. With you, the deal is done,” the President said.

Recalling his experience in the 2023 election, President Tinubu said the process was challenging but ultimately successful.

“During the primary that brought me here, it was tough. During the general election that brought me here, it was tough,” he said.

Tinubu, who is seeking re-election, has continued to receive endorsements, even as opposition forces move to consolidate ahead of 2027.

But the ADC, comprising an opposition coalition which includes Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rauf Aregbesola, has vowed to defeat the President at the polls.