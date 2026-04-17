[VIDEO] Wike Meets Mohammed-Led PDP At Wadata Plaza

The Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Pary (PDP) is currently meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at the Wadata Plaza in Abuja.

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Wike, who is also the “national leader” of the party explained that the meeting was to reassure the NWC of his full support as the party gears up for the 2027 general elections.

He urged the NWC to come up with programmes that would make them win elections, so that they would remain very relevant.

The former Rivers State governor also called on them to continue the reconciliation efforts with other members who left for fear of the unknown.

He assured them that with God on their side, they have nothing to fear regarding the existing legal cases.