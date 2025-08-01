Academic Activities Crippled In LASU As ASUU, SSANU Commence Indefinite Strike

Academic activities have been grounded at the Lagos State University following the commencement of an indefinite strike by staff unions.

The aggrieved staff downed tools on Thursday over unresolved issues with the university management.

Comprising the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Non-Academic Staff Union, and National Association of Academic Technologists, the Joint Action Committee announced the decision in a letter dated July 31, 2025, addressed to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

The notice obtained by Channels Television on Friday was signed by ASUU-LASU Chairman and Secretary, Prof. Ibrahim A. Bakare and Sylvester O. Idowu, as well as SSANU-LASU Chairman and Secretary, Oluwaseyi Lawal and Waheed Majekodunmi.

They directed all members of staff of the university and its affiliate campuses at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja and Lagos State University, Epe campus to withdraw their services and vacate their official duty posts with immediate effect.

“Sequel to the decision reached at the Emergency Congress of the Joint Action Committee of the Lagos State University Staff Unions (ASUU-LASU, SSANU-LASU, NAAT-LASU & NASU-LASU) that an INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION should commence effective from Thursday 31st July, 2025, we write to notify you that the indefinite strike action has COMMENCED in Lagos State University,” the statement read.

“The strike action will be in force INDEFINITELY until all the demands of Staff Members are met by the appropriate authorities.

“Consequently, all members of staff of the University and its affiliate Campuses (LASUCOM and LASU Epe Campus) are hereby DIRECTED to withdraw their services and vacate their official duty post with immediate effect.

“While we thank you for your kind gesture and support always, accept, please, the assurances of the Unions’ kindest regards.”

The university students were supposed to commence the 2024/2025 second semester examination next week, on Monday.