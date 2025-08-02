NBA Condemns Shutting Down Of Radio Station In Niger, Demands Immediate Reversal

The Nigerian Bar Association has condemned the shutdown of Badeggi FM, describing the action as an “executive rascality of the highest order” and demanding an immediate reversal of the directive.

On Friday, Governor Umar Bago of Niger State ordered the suspension of Badeggi Radio FM’s activities, citing instances of unethical broadcasting and incitement against the government as justification for the suspension.

However, in a statement on Saturday, NBA President Afam Osigwe, described the governor’s action as an assault on press freedom and democratic governance.

“This constitutes executive rascality of the highest order. It is a blatant abuse of power that undermines constitutional democracy and the rule of law. The governor lacks the constitutional or legal authority to revoke broadcast licences or shut down any media establishment,” he stated.

“In Nigeria, only the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has the statutory mandate to regulate broadcasting, including the suspension or revocation of licences, subject to due process.”

The NBA further stated that Governor Bago’s directive is entirely unlawful and of no legal effect.

Osigwe stressed that the Commissioner of Police and other relevant authorities must refuse to implement illegal orders that infringe on constitutional rights, reiterating that media regulation must follow due process through established statutory mechanisms, not arbitrary executive action.

The association also noted that the actions taken against Badeggi FM constitute a direct affront to press freedom and violate Nigeria’s democratic norms.

“We call on Governor Bago to immediately withdraw this directive and refrain from further unconstitutional acts. The NBA also urges all levels of government to uphold the rule of law, respect constitutional boundaries, and protect the freedom of the press. A free and independent media is not a privilege – it is a constitutional right and a cornerstone of any democratic society,” the statement read.