21 Foreign Hackers Fined ₦1m Each, Ordered To Depart Nigeria

Justice Ekerete Akpan of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has convicted 21 foreign nationals over high-level cybercrime, fining each of them one million Naira.

Delivering judgment on the plea bargain reached between the convicts and the Nigeria Police Force, Justice Akpan ordered their immediate departure from Nigeria within six working days.

Justice Akpan further held that the sentence was based on the agreed terms of the plea bargain.

“After the defendants entered the plea bargain agreement without being forced, I hereby convict you as charged.

“The sentence shall be based on the parties’ agreement of ₦1 million fine each, against each of the defendants, which shall be paid before their release. They shall depart the country within six working days,” the judge held.

Justice Akpan also ordered that all gadgets used in the commission of the crimes be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The 21 convicts are among 109 foreign nationals being prosecuted by the Inspector-General of Police over charges of cybercrime, money laundering, and actions deemed threats to Nigeria’s national security.

The defendants, from countries including China, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand, were arraigned in 2024 on a six-count charge.

They initially pleaded not guilty and were remanded in Kuje and Keffi Correctional Centres, pending fulfillment of stringent bail conditions set on November 29, 2024, which included ₦1 billion bail and five sureties with ₦200 million worth of landed property each.

The police alleged that the accused operated out of Plot 1906, Cadastral Zone 807, Katampe District, Abuja, where they were running a fraudulent and unregistered gaming platform.

The 21 convicted individuals are Yang Yang (33), Li Xiao Fen (41), Zheng Peng Zhan (28), Shu Huan (20), Jupanpan (25), Feng Guo (29), Zhao Yifan (31), Mahunan (26), Wang Yi Bo (24), Chen Yan Qi (26), and Shi Hao Jie (28), all represented in court by Linda Ikpeazu.

Others are Xiejang Bing (29), Zheng Jian Feng, Zheng Peng Fei (32), Wei Tang (32), Wang Hao (27), Cheng Xing (30), Yang Xu Gung (27), Zhu Jiu Hui (28), Xhou Kia Lai (28), and Tue Xue Fie (21, female), represented by Julius Mba.

They were charged with unlawful access to a computer network and input of inauthentic data, punishable under Section 13 of the Cybercrimes Act.

They were also accused of laundering proceeds generated from illegal platforms in violation of Section 18 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The final charge accused the defendants of overstaying their 30-day business permits — an offence punishable under Section 44 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act, 2015.

The matter was adjourned to October 22 and 23 for the continuation of the trial of the remaining 88 defendants.