Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Recover Weapons In Borno

Troops of Sector Two under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have killed three Boko Haram terrorists during a clearance operation in Borno Yesu, near Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State.

The operation, which took place in Bulabulin Forest, was carried out by a combined force comprising Sector Two troops, the Nigerian Air Force component, Special Forces tactical team, and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

According to the Theatre Commander of OPHK, Major General Abdulsallam Abubakar, the terrorists were neutralised after a fierce gun battle, while several others fled with gunshot injuries.

READ ALSO: Zulum Allays Residents’ Fears Over Rising Water Level At Alau Dam

“Our troops, under close surveillance and guidance of the Air Component Command and with the support of the Civilian Joint Task Force, engaged Boko Haram elements during an operation in Bulabulin Forest. The troops killed three of them while others escaped with varying degrees of injuries,” he said.

Items recovered from the scene include two brand new motorcycles, AK-47 rifles, four fully loaded magazines, 120 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, grenades, two bandoliers, and combat packs.

Abubakar noted that Sector Two, which covers parts of Borno and Yobe States, has continued long-range patrols and sustained offensives around the Timbuktu Triangle — a known terrorist hideout.

“Troops of Sector Two have been combing the forest around the Timbuktu Triangle. It is a hideout for terrorists, and many communities trapped there are now being liberated,” he added.

Abubakar further stated that Borno Yesu is one of several communities previously destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents, but which are now being reclaimed through ongoing military operations.