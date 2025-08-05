Governor Nwifuru Lifts Suspension Of 81 Government Officials

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has lifted the suspension of 81 government officials.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Monday Uzor, the governor directed the commissioners, senior special assistants, special assistants, and permanent secretaries who were suspended on the 28th of July, 2025, to resume official duties immediately.

Governor Nwifuru last month suspended the government officials.

Among those affected in the wave of suspension are the Attorney General, 25 commissioners, 22 permanent secretaries, including 14 senior special assistants, and 24 special assistants.

The officials had failed to attend an important government function. The commissioners and other political appointees were asked to proceed on a one-month working suspension with immediate effect, without salary payment.

The suspended commissioners were: Attorney General, Works, Finance, Information, Rural Development, Education, Agriculture, Water Resources, Commerce and Industry, Environment, Health, Arts and Culture, among others.

Governor Nwifuru also directed that the affected commissioners and other political appointees are prohibited from signing any official document within one month of their working suspension.