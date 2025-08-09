US Clarifies New Visa Rules, Stresses Compliance Over Punishment

The United States has clarified that its recent visa policy changes for Nigerians are not intended to punish applicants, but to improve security and service delivery.

In a joint press briefing in Abuja with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, said the measures formed part of a global review of US visa operations.

“Let me be clear, the United States values its very strong relationship with Nigeria and the many kinds of connections that exist between our two countries. Visa compliance is a cornerstone of mutual trust and respect between our two nations. If you overstay, it can result in deportation and a lifetime ban on future travel to the US, which we don’t want to see Nigerian citizens face,” Mills said.

He explained that the US still welcomes Nigerians for study, business, tourism, medical visits and family reunions, but expects visitors to obey visa regulations.

“We needed to address some of the security vulnerabilities we saw in our visa processing,” he added, noting that the Nigerian government is working to improve information-sharing, including access to criminal records.

The US embassy recently announced a reduction in the validity period and entry allowance for most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerians. Mills urged applicants to be truthful in their submissions, warning that giving false information could lead to deportation or a lifetime travel ban.

On his part, Minister Mohammed Idris dismissed suggestions that the policy was discriminatory, describing the US as “a key partner in Nigeria’s social and economic development”.

“Myself and the ambassador just had a very useful and productive discussion about US visa laws and how to communicate to the Nigerian people the importance of compliance. The Federal Government will continue to work with the US mission to provide timely and accurate information on visa matters, particularly the importance of compliance,” he said.

The session ended with a joint commitment to keep Nigerians informed and to strengthen bilateral relations through transparency, public education and respect for the law.