Police Cite Forgery, Cyberstalking In Sowore Arrest, Deny Torture Allegations

The Nigeria Police Force has defended the arrest of human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, citing allegations of forgery, cyberstalking and other offences, while dismissing claims that he was tortured in custody.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police said Sowore’s detention was “lawful” and carried out “in full compliance with extant legal provisions, and with strict adherence to constitutional safeguards, due process, and the rights of the suspect.”

Adejobi said the activist “was arrested based on credible, corroborated allegations involving criminal offences such as forgery, cyberstalking, and other infractions currently under active investigation” and was released on bail “well within the 48-hour constitutional window” in line with Section 35(4) of the 1999 Constitution.

This morning at 6 AM, a police team led by a Chief Superintendent of Police from the IGP Monitoring unit forcibly gained entry into Omoyele Sowore's cell at the Force Intelligence Department in Abuja claiming they were taking him to court, the team of nine officers, including…

The statement rejected reports that Sowore was tortured, insisting that the Force maintains a “zero-tolerance policy for torture” in line with the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, and international human rights obligations.

It addressed viral images showing the activist with a bandaged arm, stating, “The bandage was part of his personal belongings at the time he honoured the Police’s invitation—prior to his arrest and detention.” ‘

The police said the Inspector-General of Police had ordered an internal investigation into how he accessed the bandage in custody, especially after allegedly declining medical examinations twice offered by independent police medical teams “on 7 and 8 August.”

“The record must show that the opportunity for independent medical verification was twice provided and twice rejected,” the statement added, stressing that Sowore’s detention was backed by a valid court remand order and “anchored on legal authority, devoid of malice, bias, or political undertones.”

The Force urged the public and media to avoid “sensationalism” and warned that “no individual, regardless of their status, influence, or social media reach, is above the law.”

Sowore’s Release

Sowore was released from custody on Friday evening. In a post on X, he accused the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police of unlawful conduct but thanked supporters for standing by him.

“The Nigeria Police Force and its illegal IGP have capitulated to the demands of the revolutionary movement. I have been released from unjust, unwarranted, and unlawful detention.

“However, it is nothing to celebrate, work tongues, but I can’t do without thanking you all for not giving up. You’ve all seen the power of unity #RevolutionNow,” he wrote.

Nigeria Police Force and its illegal IGP has capitulated to the demands of the revolutionary movement, I have been released from unjust, unwarranted & unlawful detention. However, it is nothing to celebrate, work tongues, but I can't do without thanking you all for not…

The activist later went live on Friday evening to describe his ordeal in detention and allege that he was assaulted.

Sowore had arrived at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon to honour a police invitation over allegations of “forgery and inciting disturbance”.

However, reports emerged on Thursday that he had been detained, prompting widespread condemnation.

Protests, Call Against ‘Repeated’ Arrest

Protests demanding Sowore’s release took place at the Force Headquarters in Abuja and the Lagos State Police Command on Thursday.

Demonstrators, many dressed in black and carrying the national flag, chanted anti-government songs and accused the police of intimidation.

Amnesty International alleged that officers at the Force Intelligence Department broke his arm during an attempt to forcibly transfer him to court, and later took him to an undisclosed location.

The organisation called for his immediate and unconditional release, saying: “Attempting to drag Sowore to a judicial process without recourse to his lawyer is a flagrant disregard for the rule of law… The Nigerian authorities must drop all bogus and politically motivated charges against him.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the arrest as “a shameful abuse of power,” accusing the Inspector-General of Police of acting out of “personal vendetta, not policing.”

Atiku stated that Sowore’s only offence is speaking out “against injustice, nepotism, and misrule,” and that the repeated arrest was “an attack on every Nigerian who dares to speak truth to power.”

Also, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said the detention was “a miscarriage of justice and an abuse of state power.

The Nigeria Labour Congress also condemned what it called the “repeated arrest and detention” of the activist, warning that such actions “could signal a return to dictatorship where dissent is suppressed.”

NLC President Joe Ajaero described Sowore as a “moral compass” and warned that the continued harassment of activists would endanger the rights of all Nigerians.