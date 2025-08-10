Mali Arrests 20 Soldiers Over Alleged Bid To Topple Junta

Mali has arrested around 20 soldiers suspected of wishing to overthrow the junta, which itself took power in the West African country in a coup, sources told AFP on Sunday.

“Since three days ago, there have been arrests linked to an attempt to destabilise the institutions. There have been at least around 20 arrests,” a Malian security source told AFP.

A separate source within the army confirmed an “attempt at destabilisation,” adding, “We have gone ahead with the necessary arrests”.

Among those arrested was a former governor of the central Mopti region and a respected military officer, General Abass Dembele.

“Soldiers came early this morning (Sunday) to arrest General Abass Dembele in Kati. They have not told him why he was arrested,” on the outskirts of the capital Bamako, a figure close to the officer said.

Since 2012, Mali has been wracked with crises on various fronts, with militants linked to the Al-Qaeda or Islamic State groups carrying out violent attacks across the Sahel nation.

Criminal and sectarian violence are likewise rife, while the economy is in dire straits.

AFP