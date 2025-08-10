Officer, Four Others Killed As Gunmen Attack Kwara Police Station

Gunmen have attacked Babanla community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing five persons including a police officer, Adejumo Wasiu.

Following the attack, a combined troops of security forces comprising operatives of the Nigerian Army, police, Department of State Services and local vigilantes, were quickly mobilised to apprehend the assailants.

The attack forced residents of the community to abandon their homes and villages, fleeing to neighbouring communities for safety of their lives.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed the attack on Sunday via a statement by its spokesman, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

‎The statement reads, “On 8th August 2025, armed criminals numbering in their hundreds, riding on motorcycles, invaded Babanla community in Ifelodun local government area, attacked the divisional police Headquarters and raided the market.

“The assailants fired sporadically, killing five people, including a police officer, Adejumo Wasiu. A swift and coordinated response by Police operatives, Nigeria Army personnel, vigilantes, and local Hunters repelled the attack, restored order, and initiated a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators.”

‎The statement added the commissioner of police, Kwara State command, Adekimi Ojo, accompanied by the Director of theDdepartment of State Services (DSS) Kwara State Command, paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to Babanla to evaluate the security situation.

“They met with His Royal Highness, Oba Yusuf Aliyu Alabi Arojojoye II, the traditional ruler of Babanla.

“They held high-level discussions aimed at consolidating peace and strengthening inter-agency and community-security collaboration.

‎”The joint security delegation toured key locations in the community — including the market, the divisional police Headquarters, and surrounding areas to ensure that stability has been fully restored.

“The Commissioner of Police ordered sustained armed patrols, continuous intelligence gathering, and the deployment of specialised tracking teams. At the same time, the DSS pledged continuous intelligence support to apprehend all those involved in the attack.

‎”The command reiterates its unwavering commitment, in synergy with sister security agencies, to safeguarding lives and property in all parts of Kwara State. Residents are urged to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative with security agencies by providing credible information,” the statement added.

