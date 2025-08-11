Obasanjo Library Threatens Legal Action Against EFCC Over ‘Hotel Invasion’

The Management of the Green Legacy hotel, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, has threatened legal action against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), following the “invasion” of the hotel by EFCC operatives on Sunday.

In a statement, the hotel’s Managing Director, Vitalis Ortese, said about 50 armed men from the anti-graft agency stormed the premises at around 2 am on Sunday, in a Gestapo style, “shooting guns, threatening to kill people” at an event held in the hotel.

“It should be noted that the event was a private event that had been widely

advertised to members of the public for days before the due date,” he said.

The hotel management insisted that nobody was informed before the operatives carried out the raid.

“It should also be noted that both the police officers stationed at the OOPL gates and additional police sent from the Kemta Police Station, as requested by the organisers of the event and management, stated that they were not informed of any planned operation by the EFCC and neither did they present any warrant.

“Management wishes to state that this action by the EFCC is a clear case of invasion of private property, infringement of OOPL rights, a corporate citizen, and indeed a stark and blatant violation of the rights of the people who so gathered for the event.

“The management demands an explanation of these impudent actions from the commission and an apology from the EFCC authorities for the infringement of its rights, to all those who gathered, and those who sustained serious injuries from the gangster like induced chaos. Failure for which the management will be compelled to seek redress, ” the statement said.