EFCC Storms Hotel In Obasanjo Library, Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudsters

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reportedly stormed the Green Legacy Hotel, located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

During the operation, some youths suspected of being internet fraudsters were arrested.

However, the development has yet to be officially confirmed by the anti-graft agency.

The operatives reportedly arrested a number of youths and seized more than 20 luxury cars and other valuables.

It was gathered that they carried out the raid in the early hours of Sunday during a pool party at the premises of the library.

The operation was allegedly carried out by the EFCC operatives from the Lagos directorate.

The Managing Director of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Ventures, Vitalis Ortese, confirmed the incident but did not provide details or circumstances behind the raid.

“There was an incident this morning. We will find out and we will let you know,” Ortese said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Lagos zonal command of the EFCC, Ayo Oyewole, said he was not aware of the operation but promised to provide feedback.