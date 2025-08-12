IGP Returns NCAA Petition Against Kwam 1 To Airport Command

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has returned the petition of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) against Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde, also known as Kwam 1, to the Police Command at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Tuesday, confirmed the receipt of the petition against the singer who tried to block a moving ValueJet aircraft on August 5, 2025, at the Abuja airport.

The singer’s action attracted widespread condemnation, with many calling for his arrest and prosecution.

The NCAA had immediately written to the IGP and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbami, calling for a “comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution” against the singer known to be an ally of President Bola Tinubu and who has performed in rallies of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The civil aviation regulator had also slammed a six-month ban on the singer, warning that any local or international airline that flies the singer risks its license being withdrawn.

READ ALSO: Unlike Ibom Air, ValueJet Did Not Press Charges Against Kwam 1 — NCAA

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo had condemned in strict words the unruly behaviour of the Fuji maestro, saying his act of blocking a moving aircraft by the singer was unacceptable and reprehensible.

Though Kwam 1 released an apology video over the weekend, the remand of an unruly Ibom Air passenger, Comfort Emmanson, in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos, has ignited selective justice flames, with many calling for the instance prosecution of Kwam 1.

The police said the Kwam 1 incident would be investigated and ensure justice would be served accordingly.