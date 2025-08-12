Nigeria Hit With 15% Trump Tariff, See Full List Of Countries Affected

Nigeria will bear a 15 per cent tariff as the U.S. President Donald Trump launched a global trade war, targeting individual products and countries with different rates.
Trump has set a baseline tariff of 10% on all imports to the United States, as well as additional duties on certain products or countries.
Here is a list of targeted tariffs he has implemented or threatened to put in place.
COUNTRY-SPECIFIC TARIFFS
Afghanistan – 15%
Algeria – 30%
Angola – 15%
Bangladesh – 20%
Bolivia – 15%
Bosnia and Herzegovina – 30%
Botswana – 15%
Brazil – 50%, with lower levels for sectors such as aircraft, energy and orange juice
Brunei – 25%
Cambodia – 19%
Cameroon – 15%
Canada – 10% on energy products, 35% for other products not covered by the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement
Chad – 15%
China – 30%, with additional tariffs on some products. This agreement, which was due to expire on August 12, has been extended for another 90 days through an executive order, according to a White House official.
Costa Rica – 15%
Cote d’Ivoire – 15%
Democratic Republic of the Congo – 15%
Ecuador – 15%
Equatorial Guinea – 15%
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
European Union – 15% on most goods
Falkland Islands – 10%
Fiji – 15%
Ghana – 15%
Guyana – 15%
Iceland – 15%
India – 25%, additional 25% threatened to take effect Aug. 28
READ ALSO: Dangote Refinery To Receive 60 Shiploads Of Trucks In Six Weeks
Indonesia – 19%
Iraq – 35%
Israel – 15%
Japan – 15%
Jordan – 15%
Kazakhstan – 25%
Laos – 40%
Lesotho – 15%
Libya – 30%
Liechtenstein – 15%
Madagascar – 15%
Malawi – 15%
Malaysia – 19%
Mauritius – 15%
Mexico – 25% for products not covered by USMCA
Moldova – 25%
Mozambique – 15%
Myanmar – 40%
Namibia – 15%
Nauru – 15%
New Zealand – 15%
Nicaragua – 18%
Nigeria – 15%
North Macedonia – 15%
Norway – 15%
Pakistan – 19%
Papua New Guinea – 15%
Philippines – 19%
Serbia – 35%
South Africa – 30%
South Korea – 15%
Sri Lanka – 20%
Switzerland – 39%
Syria – 41%
Taiwan – 20%
Thailand – 19%
Trinidad and Tobago – 15%
Tunisia – 25%
Turkey – 15%
Uganda – 15%
United Kingdom – 10%, with some auto and metal imports exempt from higher global rates