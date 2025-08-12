×

Nigeria Hit With 15% Trump Tariff, See Full List Of Countries Affected

Trump has set a baseline tariff of 10% on all imports to the United States, as well as additional duties on certain products or countries.

By Channels Television
Updated August 12, 2025
This photograph taken in Paris on April 8, 2025 shows a globe with a USA flag with the inscription “tariffs” planted on it as the global economy has been rocked since sweeping 10 percent US tariffs took effect over the weekend, triggering a dramatic market sell-off worldwide and sparking recession fears. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

 

Nigeria will bear a 15 per cent tariff as the U.S. President Donald Trump launched a global trade war, targeting individual products and countries with different rates.

Here is a list of targeted tariffs he has implemented or threatened to put in place.

COUNTRY-SPECIFIC TARIFFS

Afghanistan – 15%

Algeria – 30%

Angola – 15%

Bangladesh – 20%

Bolivia – 15%

Bosnia and Herzegovina – 30%

Botswana – 15%

Brazil – 50%, with lower levels for sectors such as aircraft, energy and orange juice

Brunei – 25%

Cambodia – 19%

Cameroon – 15%

Canada – 10% on energy products, 35% for other products not covered by the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement

Chad – 15%

China – 30%, with additional tariffs on some products. This agreement, which was due to expire on August 12, has been extended for another 90 days through an executive order, according to a White House official.

Costa Rica – 15%

Cote d’Ivoire – 15%

Democratic Republic of the Congo – 15%

Ecuador – 15%

Equatorial Guinea – 15%

European Union – 15% on most goods

Falkland Islands – 10%

Fiji – 15%

Ghana – 15%

Guyana – 15%

Iceland – 15%

India – 25%, additional 25% threatened to take effect Aug. 28

 

Indonesia – 19%

Iraq – 35%

Israel – 15%

Japan – 15%

Jordan – 15%

Kazakhstan – 25%

Laos – 40%

Lesotho – 15%

Libya – 30%

Liechtenstein – 15%

Madagascar – 15%

Malawi – 15%

Malaysia – 19%

Mauritius – 15%

Mexico – 25% for products not covered by USMCA

Moldova – 25%

Mozambique – 15%

Myanmar – 40%

Namibia – 15%

Nauru – 15%

New Zealand – 15%

Nicaragua – 18%

Nigeria – 15%

North Macedonia – 15%

Norway – 15%

Pakistan – 19%

Papua New Guinea – 15%

Philippines – 19%

Serbia – 35%

South Africa – 30%

South Korea – 15%

Sri Lanka – 20%

Switzerland – 39%

Syria – 41%

Taiwan – 20%

Thailand – 19%

Trinidad and Tobago – 15%

Tunisia – 25%

Turkey – 15%

Uganda – 15%

United Kingdom – 10%, with some auto and metal imports exempt from higher global rates

 

