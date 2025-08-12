Nigeria Hit With 15% Trump Tariff, See Full List Of Countries Affected

Nigeria will bear a 15 per cent tariff as the U.S. President Donald Trump launched a global trade war, targeting individual products and countries with different rates.

Trump has set a baseline tariff of 10% on all imports to the United States, as well as additional duties on certain products or countries.

Here is a list of targeted tariffs he has implemented or threatened to put in place.

COUNTRY-SPECIFIC TARIFFS

Afghanistan – 15%

Algeria – 30%

Angola – 15%

Bangladesh – 20%

Bolivia – 15%

Bosnia and Herzegovina – 30%

Botswana – 15%

Brazil – 50%, with lower levels for sectors such as aircraft, energy and orange juice

Brunei – 25%

Cambodia – 19%

Cameroon – 15%

Canada – 10% on energy products, 35% for other products not covered by the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement

Chad – 15%

China – 30%, with additional tariffs on some products. This agreement, which was due to expire on August 12, has been extended for another 90 days through an executive order, according to a White House official.

Costa Rica – 15%

Cote d’Ivoire – 15%

Democratic Republic of the Congo – 15%

Ecuador – 15%

Equatorial Guinea – 15%

European Union – 15% on most goods

Falkland Islands – 10%

Fiji – 15%

Ghana – 15%

Guyana – 15%

Iceland – 15%

India – 25%, additional 25% threatened to take effect Aug. 28

Indonesia – 19%

Iraq – 35%

Israel – 15%

Japan – 15%

Jordan – 15%

Kazakhstan – 25%

Laos – 40%

Lesotho – 15%

Libya – 30%

Liechtenstein – 15%

Madagascar – 15%

Malawi – 15%

Malaysia – 19%

Mauritius – 15%

Mexico – 25% for products not covered by USMCA

Moldova – 25%

Mozambique – 15%

Myanmar – 40%

Namibia – 15%

Nauru – 15%

New Zealand – 15%

Nicaragua – 18%

Nigeria – 15%

North Macedonia – 15%

Norway – 15%

Pakistan – 19%

Papua New Guinea – 15%

Philippines – 19%

Serbia – 35%

South Africa – 30%

South Korea – 15%

Sri Lanka – 20%

Switzerland – 39%

Syria – 41%

Taiwan – 20%

Thailand – 19%

Trinidad and Tobago – 15%

Tunisia – 25%

Turkey – 15%

Uganda – 15%

United Kingdom – 10%, with some auto and metal imports exempt from higher global rates