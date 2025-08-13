Bandits Kill Three In Benue Community

Bandits have again struck a community in Benue State, killing three persons.

They attacked the Uikpam community of Mbabai Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of the state, 24 hours after three others were killed in Yelewata within the same LGA.

A community leader and a former candidate for the Guma I State Assembly seat in the 2023 general elections, Jimmin Geoffrey, confirmed this to Channels Television on Wednesday.

Geoffrey said the discovery of the corpse of Iorhemba Ikpanju, an elderly man from the community, on Wednesday morning, has brought the casualty figures to three following the killing of Akeh Kelvin and Francis Nomsoor last night.

Sustained herdsmen attacks on Guma communities, which share borders with Nasarawa State, remain a major setback to the fight against insecurity.

“The discovery of the body of Baba Iorhemba Ikpanju at a nearby bush this morning brings the total casualty figures to three, following the death of Akeh Kelvin and Francis Nomsoor last night when herdsmen attacked the Uikpam community.

“We again call on concerned authorities to make haste by redeploying security operatives to Uikpam in order to at least repose some level of confidence in the already traumatised residents.”

The police authority in Benue State has remained silent on these killings, as every media inquiry is met with no response.

However, the Guma Local Government Chairman, Maurice Orwough, has since mobilised security forces to the area.