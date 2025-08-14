Freed Passenger Comfort Emmanson Yet To Decide On Suing Ibom Air – Lawyer

Comfort Emmanson, an Ibom Air passenger who was recently released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos, following her altercation with some of the airline’s hostesses, has not decided whether or not she will press charges against the airline.

Emmanson’s lawyer, Adefunke Maria, stated this on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Thursday.

The lawyer condemned the treatment of her client by the airline’s flight attendant who blocked her from disembarking upon arrival in Lagos from Akwa Ibom last Sunday.

Maria said, “On the way forward, whether Comfort will allow the sleeping dogs lie, she will inform us, we can’t disclose that online.

“She is a full-grown adult. If she is going to press civil charges for compensation, she will let us know. But for now, we can’t decide for her. She will revert.

“For now, she just needs to rest, put herself together.”

Viral videos showed Emmanson and one of the flight attendants engaged in fisticuffs as security officials tried to restrain her.

Though many Nigerians faulted the passenger for her aggressive display, they also faulted one of the airline’s flight attendants, who was filmed to have blocked the passenger from disembarking.

Particularly, many were outraged by the filmed indecent exposure the passenger was made to suffer during the charged encounter with some ground staff at the Lagos airport.

The passenger’s lawyer insisted that the airline’s workers filmed the incident and released it online, an action she condemned.

Emmanson was immediately arrested by the police at the airport, arraigned at a Lagos court and remanded in prison.

The immediacy of Emmanson’s prosecution sparked selective justice flames, with many calling for the instant prosecution of Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde, also known as Kwam 1, who tried to block a moving ValueJet aircraft on August 5, 2025, at the Abuja airport but wasn’t prosecuted.

On August 13, 2025, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo ordered that the charges against Emmanson be withdrawn, after which she was freed from prison.

The minister also asked that the lifetime flying ban imposed on the female passenger by airline operators be lifted but many social media users continue to demand that the passenger seek legal redress.