Cancel Shanono/Bagwai By-Election, Ghari Re-Run In Kano, APC Tells INEC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately cancel the by-election for Shanono/Bagwai constituency and the Ghari constituency re-run election in Kano State.

The party said the exercise was marred by widespread “extreme” violence and election disruption by armed thugs across several polling units in Shanono/Bagwai and Ghari constituencies.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, the party said that verifiable reports from the Shanono and Bagwai local government areas and Ghari constituency showed that voters fled polling areas.

READ ALSO: By-Election: Ogun PDP Chair, INEC Officials Arrested For Alleged Vote Buying

It also said that security agents deployed to the areas for the elections were overwhelmed by the violence, making the prospects of a credible election impossible.

The statement partly read, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately cancel the bye-elections for Shanono/Bagwai constituency and the Ghari constituency rerun election in Kano state due to widespread extreme violence and election disruption by armed thugs across several polling units in Shanono and Bagwai and Ghari constituencies.

“Proceeding with the Shanono/Bagwai Kano State Constituency bye-election and Ghari rerun election in the atmosphere of utter brigandage and outright violent voter intimidation will be against the democratic dictates of free, fair, and peaceful election, and set a dangerous precedent for undesirable and unacceptable electoral heist.”

The Nigeria Police on Saturday announced the arrest of 288 suspected thugs during the re-run election for Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency and Bagwai/Shanono State Constituency.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, disclosed this to newsmen in the Shanono Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the thugs carrying dangerous weapons were suspected to have been deployed to disrupt the election process, but were apprehended by the police.

Bakori, however, noted that the suspects would be arraigned after proper investigation.