Flood Destroys Bridges, Homes, Farms In Kebbi

A devastating flash flood has destroyed two bridges, several houses, and farms in the Dandi and Suru local government areas of Kebbi State.

The flood, which occurred on Thursday, led to the collapse of two bridges, one in Fana township and another linking the Dakingari-Kyangakwai road.

Several houses and vast farmlands were also submerged across the affected communities.

The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Tafida, extended the government’s condolences to the victims in Fana, Aljannare, and Kampani villages in Dandi, Suru, and Argungu LGAs.

He also presented relief materials and financial support worth ₦70 million to help alleviate their suffering.

During a sympathy visit to the affected areas on Saturday, the deputy governor assured residents of the government’s continued support and announced plans for the reconstruction of the collapsed bridges.

He disclosed that the state government donated ₦50 million and 600 bags of rice to victims in Fana, Maigwaza, and Tungar Beddi in Dandi LGA; ₦10 million and 250 bags of rice to Aljannare in the Suru LGA; and another ₦10 million and 250 bags of rice to victims in Kampani village, Argungu LGA.

Senator Tafida prayed for Allah’s protection against future disasters and urged residents to accept the tragedy as an act of God.

He also advised those living in flood-prone, riverine areas to relocate to higher ground for their safety.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of Dandi, Mansur Isah, and the member representing Dandi constituency, Sulaiman Abubakar, expressed gratitude to the state government for its swift response.

Isah informed the deputy governor that one person lost their life in the disaster, while many homes were destroyed and hundreds of farms submerged.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Suru council, Muhammad Suru, thanked the government under the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris for the timely intervention and pledged unwavering support.

During a similar visit to the Kamfani IDP camp in Argungu, the deputy governor reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the victims and announced an additional donation of ₦10 million and 250 bags of rice.

Responding on behalf of the people, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Mera, commended the state government for its gesture and reiterated the emirate’s continued support for Governor Idris’s administration.