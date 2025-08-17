APC Candidate Shittu Wins Taraba Assembly Bye-Election 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Abner Shittu candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the just concluded Karim One State Constituency bye election held in Taraba State.

The election held in five wards is to produce a replacement for the former member of Taraba State House of Assembly, Mike Dio Jen, who resigned his position as a legislator to take up a new assignment as Commissioner for Tertiary Education.

Declaring the winner of the polls, the Returning Officer, Mustapha Sa’ad, stated that Shittu polled 5,895 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ali Kanda, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 5,488 votes in a keenly contested election.

READ ALSO: PDP’s Oyekunle Wins Ibadan North Federal Constituency Seat

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, I hereby declare Abner Shittu of the All Progressives Congress winner of the Karim 1 State Constituency by-election,” Sa’ad said.

The African Democratic Congress scored 2,069 votes, while the Social Democratic Party managed 106 votes in the keenly contested election held on Saturday.