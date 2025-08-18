FIFA Boss Condemns Racial Abuse In German Cup Games

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has condemned the alleged racial abuse which occurred during two German Cup fixtures on the weekend as “unacceptable”, in a statement issued Monday.

“I repeat myself and will continue to do so. There is no place for racism in football,” Infantino said in the statement.

On Sunday, a match between home side Lokomotive Leipzig and Schalke was halted after winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei said he was racially abused by home spectators.

An announcement on the stadium PA was made condemning racist abuse. After the match resumed, the winger was booed repeatedly by the home support and Lokomotive issued an apology later on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, a player from visiting side Kaiserslautern also alleged racial abuse from a member of the crowd at club RSV Eintracht.

Infantino said FIFA would “continue to closely monitor these incidents” and promised to work with the German FA (DFB) “in the fight against racism”.

The incidents come after Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo alleged he was racially attacked by a member of the crowd in Friday’s Premier League season opener at Liverpool.

Play was halted after Semenyo reported he was abused by someone in the crowd during the first half of Liverpool’s 4-2 win, with Merseyside Police later arresting a man for a racially aggravated public order offence.

Semenyo later said on social media the incident would “stay with him forever” but added the response by players and officials meant “football showed its best side when it mattered most”.

Infantino, who also issued a statement on Sunday after the Semenyo incident, said Monday it was “absolutely unacceptable that racist abuse has occurred at football matches for the second time in recent days”.

AFP