Bandits Kill 13 Worshipers In Katsina Mosque

Bandits have attacked a mosque in Unguwan Mantau Community, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing 13 worshippers.

The incident occurred during the early morning (Fajr) prayers when bandits armed with dangerous weapons stormed a mosque and opened fire on the worshippers.

It was said to be in retaliation for the community’s successful defence efforts two days earlier.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasiru Mu’azu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, describing the incident as “a reprisal attack undertaken by the hoodlums after residents of the area had earlier confronted the bandits.

According to Mu’azu, the Katsina State Government has already announced immediate security reinforcements and support measures following the tragic incident.

He said the security agencies are currently on the ground in Unguwan Muntau to restore normalcy.

“The incident occurred when criminal elements launched a reprisal attack on the community. The Muslim members of the community were praying in the mosque during the Fajr prayer when the criminal element started shooting sporadically in the mosque.

“The attack was in retaliation for the community’s successful defence efforts two days earlier.

“The people of Unguwan Mantau decided to lay an ambush against the bandits and killed many of them. They rescued victims taken from Ruwan Sanyi village, seized 3 motorcycles, and 2 AK-47s. The security agencies are now on the ground in Unguwan Muntau to restore normalcy”, he noted.

The Commissioner maintained that, Air component commander of the Forward Operating Base, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Police Force, have already been deployed to clear the bandits, as during the rainy season, bandits, according to him, hide under the crops to perpetrate their evil acts.

“We are working towards bringing the bandits to book. As Government, we salute the gallantry and disposition of the people of Unguwar Mantau, and we are committed to fighting these bandits and ensuring safety across our communities.

“The State Government extends heartfelt condolences to the families affected and reaffirms its unwavering support for community-based security initiatives while working to eliminate criminal elements from the region”, he added.