Parents Frustrated Over Attacks On Edo Catholic Seminary By Kidnappers — Fr. Egielewa

The Director of Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi in Edo State, Fr. Peter Egielewa, has said that the abduction of two seminarians of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ivhianokpodi-Agenebode has left the parents frustrated.

He said that due to the number of attacks and attempted kidnappings that had happened in the state, parents were worried and felt unprotected, especially given the consistency of the attacks.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“So right now, parents are feeling frustrated, they are angry, feeling unprotected about why these attacks still exist, and yet, it seems like nothing is happening,” he said on the breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, on Channels Television on Thursday.

READ ALSO: ‘Rescue Kidnapped Seminarians’, Edo Bishop Tells Tinubu, Security Agencies

The Catholic priest stated that no ransom had been paid to the kidnappers during the three previous attempts, adding that prayers and negotiation had been relied on.

“The diocese does not have a policy of ransom paying. We have continued to appeal, we negotiate, we pray, and that’s what we’ve always done. In many cases, God has done miracles.

“The police have also played a part; our vigilantes have played a part, too. So, as a policy, we have used other means outside of paying a ransom.

“The church has no money to give. And in many cases, they have listened to us. In some cases, the persons have escaped through divine intervention.” He said.

Egielewa, however, mentioned that the Bishop of the Diocese of Aochi, Most Rev. Gabriel Dunia, had consistently partnered with the police in those states, particularly the new police commissioner.

He added, “The commissioner has deployed men into this area to, first of all, secure the area and protect our people. And they have continued to work through their strategic teams to release the seminarians.

“So, and I think apart from the police, the bishop is also engaging the local vigilante men and hunters to see how they can try to locate where the seminarians are and to get them released back to the seminary and to their parents.”

Three seminarians were kidnapped on July 10, 2025, when gunmen stormed the seminary in the Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, killing an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the process.

A video had also circulated online showing two of the victims still in captivity holding what appeared to be human skulls and calling for assistance to aid their release.