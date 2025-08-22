VIDEO: Customs Fees Reviewed To Meet Modern Reality, Not Discriminatory — Abejide

The lawmaker representing the Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopamuro of Kogi State, House of Representatives, Leke Abejide, says the review of fees for Customs agents isn’t discriminatory but is to align with the modern reality.

Abejide, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Customs, stated this on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Friday.

“It’s not about discrimination, it’s about doing the right thing. One container before did not cost ₦5 million. Because of the devaluation of naira, you will see that one container can cost ₦20 million or even more.

READ ALSO: I’m Landlord In ADC, Coalition Will Collapse Completely In September — Reps Member Abejide

“For them to adjust this cost in reality with what is happening in the economy, it is not a bad idea. I believe those operators, too will understand. It is about the reality on the ground,” he said.

The licensing fee for agents and freight forwarders had reported been increased by the Nigeria Customs Service by 20-fold to ₦10 million.

With the increase, Customs agents and freight forwarders applying for new licences will pay ₦10 million, rather than the current ₦515,000 charge.

Renewal fees will also rise from ₦215,000 to ₦N4 million, while importers and exporters will need to obtain bank bonds of up to ₦20 million, from the current ₦350,000, as a financial guarantee.

For bonded warehouses, the licence fee will skyrocket from ₦60,000 to ₦20 million.

Renewals will cost ₦10 million from the current ₦60,000.

Terminals will be required to obtain bank bonds of ₦500 million, a 900 per cent increase from the ₦50 million currently required.

Watch the video below: