I’m Landlord In ADC, Coalition Will Collapse Completely In September — Reps Member Abejide

The lawmaker representing the Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopamuro of Kogi State, House of Representatives, Leke Abejide, believes that the opposition coalition will collapse in September.

He said the opposition coalition’s inability to win a single seat in the August 16 by-elections was the beginning of the end of the movement.

Abejide, who described himself as the “landlord” of the ADC, said he had taken the party to its current height.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Abandon Sinking Ship, Coalition Of Confusion, Tinubu Woos Opposition

“You can see that the coalition collapsed last Saturday; all over the country, they could not even win one seat. That was the beginning of the end.

“By early next month, the coalition will collapse completely, because you cannot come to somebody’s house, hijack his house, and you think that the person, no matter how stupid he is, will be looking at you,” Abejide said on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Friday.

“I will let them know that I am the landlord. I didn’t establish the party, but I am the one who made the party remain where it is today.

“I have never decamped to a big party; I have used it [the ADC] to contest all my elections and brought people, apart from myself, to the National Assembly and the state assembly,” he added.

The lawmaker also said that none of the coalition leaders knew that the party existed before they agreed to adopt it as a platform.

He said a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, were not card-carrying members of the ADC.

Abejide also said that though a former president of the senate, David Mark, and a former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, were formally members of the ADC, they had no leadership positions in the party.

The coalition had in July, 2025, adopted the ADC as it political platform to contest the 2027 general elections.

Mark and Aregbesola were also appointed as the interim chairman and national secretary of the ADC, respectively.

Other key members of the movement are a former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai; a former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi; a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye; a former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalong; a former Benue governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, and Dele Momodu.

Also included are Senator Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP), a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; and a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.).

But the ruling All Progressives Congress has maintained that any coalition against the second-term bid of President Bola Tinubu will fail.