JUST IN: Benue Assembly Suspends Four Members Over Attempt To Impeach Speaker

The Benue State House of Assembly has suspended the lawmaker representing Makurdi North, Alfred Berger; his Kian state constituency counterpart, Terna Shimawua; Cyril Ekong of Obi state constituency, and James Umoru, representing Apa state constituency for six months.

This, according to the House, followed an attempt to impeach the Speaker, Aondona Dajoh, on Thursday night.

The Majority Leader, Saater Tiseer, in a motion of urgent importance, moved for the suspension of the four lawmakers for attempting to unsettle the state assembly with what he said was a needless crisis.

Following the motion, the Speaker directed the Sergeant at Arms to lead the suspended lawmakers out of the chambers.

Dajoh also appointed Audu Elias as the new spokesperson of the House, following the suspension of Berger, who had held the position.