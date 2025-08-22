Six Passengers Die In Ogun Lone Accident

Six persons have been confirmed dead while 19 others severely injured in a lone crash that occurred along Osuponri village near the ICT Polytechnic, Itori, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The accident, which involved a grey colour Toyota bus with registration number KJA 851 YH, occurred at about 10:47 am on Friday after a tyre burst.

It was gathered that the vehicle was carrying 25 passengers – seven male adults, 11 female adults, two male children and five female children when the lone accident occurred.

A Spokesman for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said that the rescue operation was carried out by officers of Papa Oscar Division and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Akinbiyi said that the cause of the crash was a result of a tyre burst and loss of control, which caused the vehicle to summersault.

“The vehicle contained 25 occupants, seven male adults, 11 female adults, two male children and five female children,” he said, adding that 19 of them sustained injuries.

READ ALSO: Two Boko Haram Commanders, 11 Others Killed In Foiled Borno Attack

He said two male adults, two female adults, one child and one female child died. “The driver of the vehicle was also among the dead victims, while the motor boy was injured,” he added.

According to Akinbiyi, the injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ifo, for medical treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s morgue.