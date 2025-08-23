Ibas Inaugurates Seven Agency Boards

The challenge of indiscriminate waste disposal in Rivers State and the poor management by government may soon be a thing of the past.

This follows the inauguration of the new board of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) by the Sole Administrator of the State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Addressing the new board members, Ibas urged them to adopt a comprehensive and disciplined approach to waste management, warning the public of health dangers associated with poor sanitation.

Also inaugurated during the ceremony on Friday evening are chairmen and members of six other agencies.