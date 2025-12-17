Fubara Discloses Amount Ibas Left In Rivers State Coffers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his administration’s uncompromising stance on financial discipline, insisting that prudent management of public resources remains central to his leadership.

He disclosed that before the period of emergency rule, over ₦300 billion was reserved in the state’s coffers, adding that on his return, he met a balance of about ₦600 billion.

Fubara assured that within six months, his administration would present clear and verifiable evidence detailing how public funds are being deployed.

He made the declaration during the commissioning of the 14.2-kilometre Obodhi–Ozochi Road, a strategic artery linking long-neglected communities in Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas.

Fubara dismissed misconceptions surrounding the management of state funds, attributing them partly to his deliberate preference for executing projects without flamboyant public flag-off ceremonies.

He noted that several projects with far-reaching benefits are currently underway across the state, beyond those being commissioned.

The Governor maintained that his administration’s records on accountability and financial management are unassailable, insisting that no fair-minded observer could fault its transparency.

He emphasized that every available resource is being deployed strictly in the interest of Rivers State and its people, assuring that the visible transformation across the state stands as proof of prudent and responsible governance.

According to him, the Obodhi-Ozochi road project was originally initiated by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as a political incentive to mobilise support during the 2023 general elections through a former lawmaker and his erstwhile Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie.

The Rivers leader said Ehie delivered decisively on that assignment, making it necessary not only to complete the road but to expand its scope beyond the original design.

The project was therefore extended by an additional 4.2 kilometres, bringing its total length to 14.2 kilometres.

The Governor also immediately approved the community’s request for the construction of internal roads.

He charged Edison Ehie to convert the massive turnout witnessed at the commissioning event into sustained political support for President Bola Tinubu.

He noted that such overwhelming backing would significantly ease the task of the President’s reelection bid.