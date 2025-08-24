VIDEO: Nigeria At Peace, Yet Showing Symptoms Far Worse Than War-Torn Nations — Chidoka

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has warned that Nigeria is showing signs of instability more than countries at war.

Making an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Chidoka said, “From the data, it’s about more than a civil war. If you look at the number of people killed in Gaza, Syria, and in other conflicts around the world, you will see that Nigeria, though at peace, technically at peace, is showing symptoms far deeper than countries at war.”

Chidoka, alongside other prominent Nigerians across political, regional, and civil society lines, recently co-authored an open letter describing Nigeria as “bleeding.”

He explained that the intervention stemmed from growing despair and loss of trust among citizens.

“We all decided to come together because the country is hurting badly. This is not a blame game but a call on the government to show leadership and bring stakeholders together before we lose this country,” he said.

The former minister also pointed to recent killings and kidnappings as proof of a worsening security crisis.