Israel PM Offers ‘Phased’ Withdrawal If Lebanon Disarms Hezbollah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said Israel was ready to back Lebanon’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah and offered “a phased” pullout of its troops if Beirut followed through with plans to seize the group’s weapons.

Following the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah last year, the Lebanese army has been deploying in the country’s south and dismantling the militant group’s infrastructure there.

Lebanon has been grappling with the thorny issue of disarming Hezbollah, with the cabinet this month tasking the army with developing a plan to do so by the end of the year.

Despite the November ceasefire that ended the war, Israel has continued to strike Lebanon, saying it will do so until Hezbollah is disarmed.

Israeli forces also continue to occupy five areas of the south that they deem strategic.

“Israel stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations,” said Netanyahu, according to a statement released by his office.

Israel also acknowledged “the significant step taken by the Lebanese government”, according to the statement.

If the Lebanese government follows through with the plan, Netanyahu said Israel was prepared to “engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF (military) presence in coordination with the US-led security mechanism”.

‘First step’

Later on Monday the Israeli military said in a statement it had “eliminated” a Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon and would “continue to operate to remove threats posed to the citizens of Israel”.

Hezbollah, the only faction that kept its weapons after Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war, emerged badly weakened from last year’s war with Israel.

Earlier this month, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem promised to push back against the Lebanese government’s plans to disarm his group.

Last week, US envoy Tom Barrack called on Israel to honour commitments under a ceasefire that ended its war with Hezbollah.

“There’s always a step-by-step approach but I think the Lebanese government has done their part. They’ve taken the first step. Now what we need is Israel to comply,” Barrack said during meetings with Lebanese officials in Beirut.

Israeli media over the weekend reported that Barrack had visited Israel.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency on Monday reported US deputy envoy Morgan Ortagus had arrived in Beirut ahead of planned meetings with officials.

The Israeli statement came with the United Nations Security Council set to vote later on Monday on the future of the peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon that has faced US and Israeli opposition.

The council will vote on a French-drafted compromise that would keep the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), first deployed in 1978 to separate Israel and Lebanon, in place for one more year while it prepares to withdraw.

The resolution would extend the force’s mandate until August 31, 2026.

