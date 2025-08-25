Kano Manufacturers To Partner With NDPHC For Direct Power Supply

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kano Branch, has expressed readiness to partner with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), thereby bypassing the utility firms in the state for direct power supply.

A statement by the NDPHC on X said the decision was revealed by the MAN when its delegates paid a business visit to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Jennifer Adighije, at its head office.

The 20-man delegation was led by the Managing Director of Dala Foods, Kano, Alhaji Ali Madugu.

Speaking during the meeting, Alhaji Madugu emphasised the readiness of MAN Kano to partner with NDPHC for sustainable power supply.

“Our members have both the capacity and the willingness to procure power directly from NDPHC. Access to reliable electricity is critical for reviving industries and sustaining jobs in Kano State,” he stated.

In response, NDPHC’s MD, Adighije, assured the delegation of the company’s readiness to support manufacturers within the ambit of regulations and infrastructural capacity.

“We are committed to partnering with the manufacturing sector to drive industrial growth, create jobs, and enhance socio-economic development. Within the provisions of the Eligible Customer framework, we are ready to work with MAN Kano to make this happen,” she said.

Adding to her remarks, the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Commercial & Strategy, Engr. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, and the Executive Director of Networks, Engr. Bello Babayo Bello, provided a detailed roadmap on how MAN Kano could take advantage of NDPHC’s power supply opportunities.

Adighije had stated earlier that the company planned to free and commercialise approximately 200 megawatts of its 2,000 megawatts of stranded electricity by the end of 2025.

She had also condemned the “abysmally low uptake of electricity” from the electricity market by the electricity distribution companies, saying this had significantly weighed down the company’s operations.

“The meeting ended on a positive note, with both parties expressing optimism about a mutually beneficial partnership to unlock industrial potential in Kano,” the statement added.