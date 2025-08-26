Dortmund Extend Coach Kovac’s Contract

Borussia Dortmund have extended coach Niko Kovac’s contract by one season until 2027, the club announced on Tuesday.

Kovac, a former boss of Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt and Monaco, joined Dortmund on an 18-month deal with the club in 11th spot in January 2025.

Despite falling as low as 13th, Kovac helped right the ship, with Dortmund winning 22 of a possible 24 points to close the season and finish in fourth, the final Champions League spot.

“With honest work, clear decisions, and great enthusiasm, we want to help Borussia Dortmund return to our former strength,” Kovac said in a statement.

“We still have a lot to do together.”

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said Kovac “approaches every game with conviction, intensity and passion,” adding “we believe together we can continue the successful path of last season’s final spurt.”

Considered a disciplinarian with a focus on fitness and work-rate, Kovac made his initial mark as a coach by winning the German Cup as Frankfurt manager in 2018.

Moving to Bayern, Kovac won the double in 2018-19 before he was shown his marching orders the following season.

As a player, the Berlin-born Kovac represented Croatia 83 times, scoring 14 goals, while playing for Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburg.

Dortmund began the season with a disappointing 3-3 draw at St Pauli, conceding two goals and being reduced to 10 men in the final five minutes.

AFP