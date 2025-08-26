Police Arrest Officers Over Money-Counting Video In Delta

The Delta State Police Command says it has arrested four of its personnel seen in a viral video counting bundles of money in patrol vehicle.

“The policemen in the embarrassing video have been identified and arrested. They appeared before the Commissioner of Police today,” the Command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, said in a terse statement on Tuesday.

“The four personnel, two of them senior officers, have been queried, while the two inspectors have been detained and are awaiting an orderly room trial.”

The development followed public outrage that trailed the viral video showing the officers sitting in a police patrol van counting wads of cash.

Edafe had earlier assured Nigerians that the Command would take appropriate disciplinary action against the officers.