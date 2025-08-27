FG Launches Portal To Track, Report Housing Fraud

The Federal Government has launched a digital portal where Nigerians can report fraudulent activities in housing estates, submit evidence, and track the progress of their complaints.

The disclosure was contained in a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (FMHUD) on Tuesday.

The launch included demonstrations by technical consultants Messrs Freestone Investments Limited and Messrs Prunedge Development Technologies Limited.

The Ministry stressed that fraudulent practices in housing estates will no longer be tolerated and that offenders will face the full weight of the law.

The newly launched Housing Fraud Reporting Portal enables citizens to report fraudulent activities in housing estates, submit evidence, and track cases.

The portal, accessible via https://reports.fmhud.gov.ng, provides citizens with a safe and user-friendly platform to report incidents of fraud in housing estates across the country.

Complaints submitted on the system will be reviewed by the Ministry in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including professional bodies, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary.

“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has launched a Housing Fraud Reporting web-based platform aimed at allowing citizens to report incidents of fraud in housing estates.

“The platform with the sub-domain name https://reports.fmhud.gov.ng, enables users to submit complaints and share relevant evidence and information on fraudulent practices in the real estate sector, in the country,” the statement read in part.

In addition to the fraud reporting portal, the Ministry introduced the Contract Performance and Compliance Project Monitoring System (CPCPMS) to strengthen oversight of housing projects.

The platform enables real-time monitoring of project progress, evaluates contractor performance against key indicators, and provides a centralised repository for project documents, payment certificates, and Bills of Quantities.

Both platforms were designed to enhance monitoring of housing projects and promote transparency in real estate transactions nationwide.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa said the initiative aligned with the 2012 National Housing Policy, which called for stronger regulation of the housing industry, certification of estate developers, and protection of citizens from fraudulent actors.

Dangiwa noted that the policy also required an efficient administrative, legal, and regulatory framework to monitor housing delivery and ensure all professionals in the built environment were properly registered.

Deputy Director and Head of the Ministry’s ICT Department, Dr. Marcus Amiolemen, said both platforms demonstrated the Ministry’s commitment to protecting citizens and improving service delivery.

He noted that the fraud portal was developed in partnership with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure effective tracking and follow-up of reported cases.