How Insurgency Can Be Ended In Six Months — General Ishola

Former Chief of Defence Training and Planning, General Ishola Williams (retd.), on Friday expressed optimism that Nigeria can overcome her security challenges in six months.

Williams stated this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, saying there wasn’t need for the authorities to keep purchasing weapons.

“All these problems can be solved within six months. Reorganise the security agencies,” he stated.

He harped on the need to maintain the already existing weapons for the military in the fight against criminal elements.

“Develop a new technical system, develop a new intelligence and counterintelligence system and train the people properly.

“You must train the soldiers how to fight. If you ask any soldier in the North-East or South-East, what are you fighting for? Has anybody ever explained to them what they are fighting for?

“If they don’t know what they are fighting for, they just take it like an ordinary duty. And if they are tired, they are tired. So there has been cases that soldier run away when Boko Haram attacks.”

READ ALSO: NNPCL Under Attack, Won’t Succumb To Short-Term Pressure — Ojulari

Williams decried a situation whereby some communities still support the terrorists and bandits, hence frustrating the government’s efforts.

The retired general also questioned the role of traditional rulers in sensitising the people of the need to collaborate more closely with security agencies.

On the issue of arms smuggling, he called on the Immigration, Customs and Police operatives to have more inter-agency synergy.

He stated that some arms still illegally pass through the nation’s borders because of collusion by some personnel.

Attacks by bandits has been reported in different parts of the country, with the latest being the attack on a mosque in Katsina State, where over 30 worshippers were killed.

Banditry has been linked to conflicts over land and other resources.

Armed gangs have turned cattle rustling, kidnapping and imposing taxes on farmers into huge moneymakers across the impoverished countryside, where residents said the government’s presence has been inadequate.