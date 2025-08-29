UK Govt Says Israeli Officials Not Invited To London Arms Fair

Israeli government representatives will not be invited to attend a major London arms fair next month, a UK government spokesperson said Friday, amid worsening diplomatic relations between Britain and Israel over the Gaza conflict.

“We can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025” in September, said a defence ministry statement emailed to AFP.

Israeli defence companies will still be allowed to attend the biennial event. But Israel slammed the move as “discrimination”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government has in recent months suspended arms export licences to Israel for use in Gaza, suspended free trade talks with Israel and sanctioned two far-right Israeli ministers in protest at Israel’s conduct of the war.

“The Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong,” the UK government statement added.

“There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now, with an immediate ceasefire, the return of the hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” it added.

Israel’s defence ministry reacted furiously to the ban.

“These restrictions amount to a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination against Israel’s representatives,” said a defence ministry statement.

“Accordingly, the Israeli Ministry of Defence will withdraw from the exhibition and will not establish a national pavilion,” it added.

Starmer last month announced that Britain will recognise a Palestinian state in September if Israel does not take steps, including agreeing to a truce in the Gaza war that was sparked by the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.

France in June blocked access to the stands of several Israeli arms manufacturers at the Paris Air Show for displaying “offensive weapons”.

European Union foreign ministers are to discuss possible new sanctions against Israel and Hamas at a meeting in Copenhagen on Saturday. Sweden and the Netherlands have already called for more action.