AC Milan Sign France Forward Nkunku From Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku signed for AC Milan from Chelsea on Saturday, the Serie A giants announced on Saturday, as the France attacker attempts to revive his career ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea FC. The French forward has signed a contract with the Club until 30 June 2030,” said Milan in a statement.

Italian media report that Milan agreed a fee of 37 million euros ($43.3 million) which could rise to 42 million euros for the forward, who failed to establish himself at Chelsea after moving to the World Club Cup champions in 2023.

Nkunku scored 18 times in 62 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, who brought in the 27-year-old after he impressed at German Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

He struggled with injuries during his first season in England and found himself behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order, being picked by coach Enzo Maresca largely for cup competitions.

Nkunku moves to Milan with the World Cup looming on the horizon and unsure of a place in the France squad for the finals being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

He was not selected by long-time coach Didier Deschamps for the Nations League quarter-final against Croatia, nor for the final four of the competition.

His one goal in 14 caps for Les Bleus came against Israel in the Nations League in October last year.

Milan, coached by Massimiliano Allegri, have no European football this season after a disastrous eighth-place finish last term, and have three points from their opening two fixtures of the campaign after beating Lecce 2-0 on Friday.

AFP