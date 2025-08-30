NAHCON Releases 2026 Hajj Schedule, Urges Pilgrims On Timely Registration

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has announced deadlines for the successful coordination of the 2026 Hajj exercise.

Detailed in a statement showing the critical timelines on its X account on Friday, signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi authorities will take place in November 2025, marking the official commencement of Hajj preparations.

By January 4, 2026, all camp booking payments must be completed, and service contract packages confirmed.

This will be followed by the February 1, 2026, deadline for uploading transport and accommodation contracts on the Nusuk Masar portal.

The commission emphasised that March 20, 2026, is the final deadline for visa issuance, stressing that there will be no extensions under any circumstances.

In addition, NAHCON has fixed October 8, 2025, as the remittance deadline, a critical requirement for states and licensed operators to secure their slots in the pilgrimage.

The agency urged intending pilgrims, state boards, and private tour operators to strictly adhere to the schedule, highlighting the importance of strict compliance with the schedule to avoid disruptions in the Hajj operations.

“These timelines are non-negotiable. All stakeholders must ensure early compliance to guarantee a smooth and hitch-free Hajj for Nigerian pilgrims,” the commission said.